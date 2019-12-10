PALMER,
Neillssen Erik (Neil):
Peacefully in the arms of his family at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton on 8th December 2019. Beloved husband of Pamela. Much loved father of Kirsten & Simon, Ian (Jess) & Joanne, and Gareth & Carla. Superb grandad of Moira, Lisa & Richard, Reece & Jessica. Precious great-grandad of Shanel, Kaylee, Amber, & baby Cayden. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Steve & Coral, Graham & Rosslyn, and Grant. Loved son of the late Erik & Freda Palmer. Loved brother-in-law of Jocelyn & Peter Patten, Keith & Jackie Levy, and Bruce Levy and loved son-in-law of the late Colin & Margaret Levy.
"Bus driver extraordinaire".
"Rest In Peace Sheriff".
Neil will be at home on Thursday & Friday if you would like to visit. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Neil's life in the Tinui Hall on Saturday 14th December 2019, at 2pm, followed by private cremation.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 10, 2019