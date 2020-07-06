CLOUGHLEY,
Neil Alexander:
Aged 76 years. On 3 July 2020, peacefully at Woburn Enliven. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Russell & Alex, and Jo & Scott. Loved Poppa of Olive. Loved brother of Pam and the late Venice. Special thanks to the staff of Woburn Enliven for their care of Neil. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance at PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A service for Neil will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr Cornwall St and Knights Rd, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 8 July, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2020