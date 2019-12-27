CHANDRA, Neil Ratish:
On December 24, 2019 at Mary Potter Hospice after a short illness passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Catherine. Loved son of Surajwati Chandra and late John Chandra. Beloved brother of Christine & Sasi. Will be sorely missed by aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and extended families and friends. A service for Neil will be held at Arise Centre, 3 Pito-One Road, Korokoro, Lower Hutt on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10.00am; followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 27, 2019