CHAMBERLAIN, Neil:
Suddenly at home, Masterton. Aged 57 years. Loved son of the late Neil and Margaret. Much loved father of Richard and Tamara, Tiffany, Vaana, Shayne and the late Neil. Loved grandad to all his mokopuna. Loved brother of Marcy, Tania and the late Brent. A loved brother-in-law and uncle. Will be sadly missed by all his whanau and friends. Neil will be lying at 47 Raglan St, Masterton, from today, Thursday, November 5th, at 1.00pm. Messages to the family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen St, Masterton, on Saturday, November 7th, at 11.00am, followed by cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 5, 2020