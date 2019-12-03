Neil BYERS

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Death Notice

BYERS, Neil Leonard:
On November 30, 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Rebecca (UK), Sue & Bruce Duncan (Auckland). Cherished grandpa of Tom, Jack, Oliver, Sam, Kate and Emily. Beloved master of Saira, Jamal and Alia. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2019
