BUTLER, Neil Philip:
26.2.27 – 26.8.20
J Force No. 664145 (Formerly of Wainuiomata and Napier). Passed away peacefully in his 94th year in Brisbane on 26th August 2020. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Irene for 69 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Cyril & Adrienne, Diane & Graeme Cross, Wayne & Gail, Brenda-Lee & Peter Allan. Adored and loving Grandad to his grandchildren, Mark, Craig, Blair, Michelle, Ryan, Trent, Liam and Breanna and his 13 great-grandchildren.
Sadly missed but our memories will always be there
