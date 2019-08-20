BROUGHTON, Neil Stanley:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 17th August 2019, at Waikanae Lodge. Much loved husband and best friend of Aylene. Much loved step-dad and step father-in-law to Gary & Tina, Adrian & Shauna, Lisa & John, and David. Much loved Granddad to Tanya, Wade, Leana, Darren, Sarah, Zoe, Jess, Liam, and much loved Poppa to Isaiah, Bailey, Arabella, Malakai, Carter, Miya, Sofia, and Ava. Loved brother-in-law to Roy, Francine, and the McMahon family.
"Rest in peace,
our beloved kind soul"
A private family cremation will be held on Thursday. Friends are welcome to join the family at Waikanae Beach Bowling Club, Huiawa Street, Waikanae Beach, from 3.00pm on Thursday, 22nd August, for a Memorial Service to celebrate Neil's life.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019