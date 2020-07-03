BRIGGS, Neil:
Peacefully at home on Wednesday, 1 July 2020. Beloved husband of the late Steph. Loved father of Emma, Jenni and Kelly. Adored Grandpa to Pig, Timothy and Paul. In lieu of flowers, a donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at wfa.org.nz. Messages to the 'Briggs Family' may be left in Neil's tribute book at tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Neil will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday, 7 July, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Makara Natural Burial Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 3, 2020