DAVEY, Nathan Scott:
Aged 43 years, died at Te Omanga Hospice on Sunday 3 November 2019. Much loved husband of Ngahuia, and loving father to Jesse and Jyordanna. Cherished son of Murray and Jan Davey, special brother to Natalie McKenzie, and uncle to Riley and Ruby. Our sincere thanks to Wellington Hospital and Te Omanga Hospice for their superb care. At Nathan's request a private funeral was held on Tuesday 5th November. Messages may be sent to "the Davey family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 6, 2019