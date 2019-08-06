Natalie ELEPANS

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Natalie on 23 July 2019, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Guntar John Elepans. Loved mother of Ricky, Martin and Janet, and loved sister of Roy, Jenny and David. Natalie was also an adored Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Aunty, and will be deeply missed. A private cremation has been conducted. A memorial service for Natalie will be held on Monday 12 August at CQ Hotel, 213-223 Cuba Street, Wellington, from 2pm-6pm. Lift access available. Afternoon tea will be provided.

