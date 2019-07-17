Nanu SOMA

Guest Book
  • "Gone from Our Touch But never our Hearta Gone from our..."
    - Klav Narasy
  • "Sincere sympathy to you and your family Karan, thinking of..."
Service Information
Wilson Funeral Home
375 Adelaide Rd
Wellington, Wellington
043896069
Death Notice

SOMA, Nanu:
Born 17th August 1953 (Kadipore, India), died suddenly (Wellington) on 15th July 2019. Dearly loving husband of Saroj Soma, and much loved father of Karan. Dearly loving son and son-in-law of Somabhai and Sonaben Dullabh and Parbhubhai and Jamnaben Dayalji (dec). Loving brother and brother-in-law to Paragbhai (dec) and Shantiben (dec), Babiben and Channabhai (dec) Champakbhai and Laxmiben, Naniben (dec) and Nanubhai (dec) Parvatiben, Neeruben and Mohanbhai, Rameshbhai, Maheshbhai, Ravindra (dec). Uncle to Anil and Hemangi. Donations, in lieu of flowers will be forwarded to Wellington Free Ambulance. The funeral service will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Wednesday (Today), 17th July, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Respects (Basvanu) can be paid at the residence between 3.00pm and 6.00pm, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st July.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.