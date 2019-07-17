SOMA, Nanu:
Born 17th August 1953 (Kadipore, India), died suddenly (Wellington) on 15th July 2019. Dearly loving husband of Saroj Soma, and much loved father of Karan. Dearly loving son and son-in-law of Somabhai and Sonaben Dullabh and Parbhubhai and Jamnaben Dayalji (dec). Loving brother and brother-in-law to Paragbhai (dec) and Shantiben (dec), Babiben and Channabhai (dec) Champakbhai and Laxmiben, Naniben (dec) and Nanubhai (dec) Parvatiben, Neeruben and Mohanbhai, Rameshbhai, Maheshbhai, Ravindra (dec). Uncle to Anil and Hemangi. Donations, in lieu of flowers will be forwarded to Wellington Free Ambulance. The funeral service will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Wednesday (Today), 17th July, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Respects (Basvanu) can be paid at the residence between 3.00pm and 6.00pm, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st July.
Published in Dominion Post on July 17, 2019