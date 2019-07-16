DAVIS, Nanette (Nancy):
On 15 July 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Loved wife of the late Bertram Davis, and mother of Stephen, Barry, Martin, and Dianne. Messages to the Davis family may be left in Nancy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. A service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Friday 19 July 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2019