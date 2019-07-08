BENGE, Nancye Elizabeth:
Died on 6 July 2019, at Wellington Hospital. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen Benge and Barry Waite. Loved mum of Martin and Melissa, Ian and Jan, Anna and Dave. Nan to her beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Richard, Reid, Tait, Pip, Nick and Georgina. GG Nan of Alba, Macy and Grace. In lieu of flowers, donations to Life Flight Trust or Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Nancye's life will be held at 11.00am on Wednesday 10 July 2019, at St Luke's Church, Elizabeth Street, Waikanae.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from July 8 to July 9, 2019