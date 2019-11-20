WALKER, Nancy June
(nee Brazendale):
Passed away peacefully on Monday 18th November 2019 at Malvina Major Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Marylou & Fraser; Bernice & Mike; Simon & Tracey. Loving Nan to Nick, Kate, Joe; Laura, Sam, Julia; Chris, Alice, Charlotte. Great-Nan of Jack. All communications to the Walker Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Nancy will be held at St Augustine's Church, Britannia Street, Petone, on Friday 22nd November 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 20, 2019