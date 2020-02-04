THORBY,
Nancy Elizabeth Nelson
(nee Eaton):
Of Brandon Hall Road, Bulls. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 2nd February 2020 at home with family by her side, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Much loved mum of Heather, Janice (deceased), Mark and Shirley, Robert (deceased), Bruce, and Lynda. All messages to the Thorby family, 344 Brandon Hall Road, Bulls. A private Cremation has already taken place. Friends are invited to attend an Interment Service for Nancy at Clifton Cemetery, Watson Street, Bulls, on Monday 10th February 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 4, 2020