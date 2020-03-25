SMITH, Nancy Elizabeth
(nee Russell):
Peacefully on Saturday 21st March 2020, at Cashmere Home, Johnsonville. Aged 95 years. Loved daughter of Frank and Caroline (of Bunnythorpe), sister of Peter and wife of Ross (all deceased). A loving mother to Warwick and Howard, mother-in-law to Nami, gran to Tomoya and Leo (Wellington), aunt to Kay and Rick and their families (B.C., Canada) and cousin to Russell and Secker families. Nancy's family appreciated the dedicated care of Cashmere Home staff. Thanks to family and friends who enriched her life. Messages for the Smith family may be left in her online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, Wellington. According to Nancy's wishes a private cremation and plaque placement will take place.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2020