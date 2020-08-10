MULINDER,
Nancy (nee Garratt):
On Sunday, 9th August 2020, peacefully at Eileen Mary Rest Home, Dannevirke, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law to David, Jocelyn and Allan Prior, Gavin and Kathryn, Gerald and Tracy. Loved Gran to Michelle and Morgan, Jared and Amy, Kyle and Lisa, Emmie and Rhett. Great-Gran to Matthew, Marcus and Amanda. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke Cancer Support Group and these may be left at the service. A heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Eileen Mary, which has been Nancy's home for the last 8 years. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke on Friday 14th August, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2020