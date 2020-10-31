MACKINNON, Nancy Lee:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 28th October 2020, aged 85. Loved wife of the late Frank MacKinnon. Much loved mother of Louis and Penny MacKinnon. Treasured sister of Lillian, Keith and Mary-Ann. Beloved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Messages and tributes to 'the Mackinnon family' may be placed in Nancy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. As per Nancy's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2020