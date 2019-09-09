LEITH, Nancy Doreen
(nee Gardner):
On September 6, 2019 peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, at Aroha Care Centre, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of David & Carol, Dianne (dec) & Brian, Jane & Gary, Peter & Kathy, Virginia & Phillip, Nigel (dec), and Charles & Clare. Loving Nanny and Nana to her 20 grandchildren and 36 great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aroha Care Centre (arohacarecentre.co.nz) or IHC (https://ihc.org.nz/). A service for Nancy will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr of Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019