Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Rosewood
415 Queen Street
Masterton
GRAHAM, Nancy Margaret:
On 20 December 2019, peacefully at home in Masterton, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Mervyn. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeanette and Phil Dunn, Glenys and Dave Youngson, Wendy and Brent Torrance, Don and Sharee. Loved grandma of her 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of John Flett.
"Absent from the body, present with the Lord"
Messages for the family may be sent to 8/100 Titoki Street, Masterton. A service to give thanks for Nancy's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Friday 27 December at 12.30pm, followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 21, 2019
