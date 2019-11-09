GIBBONS,
Nancy Lucy (nee Picot):
Previously of Opiki. Passed away (peacefully) on Thursday 7th November 2019 at Summerset on Summerhill, Palmerston North. Aged 96 years. Wife of the late Bob Gibbons, loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce & Christine, Jim & Diana, Pauline & Laurie Bennett. Loved Grandmother of Pam, Kate & Douglas, Andrew & June, Darryn & Tanya, and 11 Great-Grandchildren. A service for Nancy is to be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 16th November 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2019