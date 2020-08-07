GAY, Nancy Mary:
Passed away 3rd August 2020 at Horowhenua Masonic Rest Home, Levin. Beloved mother of Stephen & Linda, (the late Terry), and Paul. Cherished grandmother of Stacey & Jamie, (the late Daniel), Kate, Sammy-Jo, Mikayla, and Josh. Beloved great-grandmother. Beloved sister of Terry & Bev, Marie & Alan, (the late George) & Trish. A private cremation has taken place. Family will celebrate Nancy's life together on Friday 7th August 2020 at 11.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 7, 2020