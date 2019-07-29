COWLISHAW, Nancy:
On July 25, 2019. Passed away peacefully at the Woburn Masonic Home, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Stephen & Judy (Hokitika), Paula & Ken Hughes (Auckland), Scott & Deb (Blenheim). Loved Nan of Michelle, Aimie, Lance, Dale, Laura, Julia, Jason, Robert, Isabell and of her 5 great-grandchildren. Loved and respected by the members of the Machine Knitting Club which she has a great passion for. Messages or tributes can be placed in Nancy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176 Lower Hutt 5040. Grateful thanks to the caring staff of Woburn Masonic Home. In accordance with Nancy's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2019