BRUNNING, Nancy Grace:
Ahakoa kua katohia mai koe e te ringa kaha o Aituã, i pakanga koe i a ia, mate tonu atu. E rere wairua atu koe ki õ tini i te põ. Takoto, e moe, okioki. On the 16th November 2019, our beautiful mãmã, tuahine, aunty, nani and friend followed the call of her tipuna and now makes her way to Hawaiiki. She will lie at Raukawa Marae, Mill Road, õtaki with her final service to be advised in tomorrow's edition. This will be followed by a private cremation with immediate whãnau and close friends.
Kia au tõ moe e te mãreikura.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2019