ANSTIS,
Nancy (nee Clayton):
Passed away peacefully on 9th November 2019 in Hastings, aged 86 years. Loved daughter of Alfred Rakataha Poihipi Clayton and Ettie Tihei Clayton (nee Pirika). Cherished wife of the late Colin Francis Anstis. Precious, loved Mother of Colin and Laurel, Laurence and Lynda, Christine and Trevor, John and Lianne. Loved Nana of Turei and Tammy, Malorie and Matt, Joseph, Gregory and Annalise, Holly and Jesse, Michael, James, and Natasha. Loved Nan Nan of Cruze, Kaylee, and Sahara. At Nancy's request a private service has been held. For correspondence please contact:
[email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 12, 2019