ALSOP,
Nancy Margaret Beris:
17 July 1939
Loved and devoted wife of Ian Alsop. Treasured, supportive and loved mum of David and Peter. Loved 'Grancy' of Hugo, Sylvie, Max, Isabella, Zeb and Lexi. Loved sister of John and Davina and the late Doreen. Remembered for her kindness and loving, generous soul. Funeral service at 11.00am, on Sunday 8 March, at Lychgate Funeral Home. Special thanks are extended to Nancy's carers and friends in Rotorua and Wellington. A memorial service will also be held later in Rotorua. Contact welcome through David (021956663) or Peter (021370869).
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 5, 2020