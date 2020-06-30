WAREHAM,
Nance Jane (nee Howard):
17 April 1920 - 26 June 2020
Peacefully on 26 June 2020, loving wife of Charles (dec). Mother and mother-in-law of Chuck and Sue, Phillip and Bernice, Myles and Diane, Anne Marie and David, Shane and Katrina, Celia and David, and special Aunt to Peter Gordon, and Patricia Gordon James. Loved sister of Joan and Hayland (both dec). Nan to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In accordance with her wishes a private cremation will be held and a celebration of her life will be held be held at a date yet to be determined. thanks to the staff at Huntleigh Rest Home for all their loving care. Any messages should be sent to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on June 30, 2020