JACKSON, Nan

(nee Lethbridge):

On 16 May 2020, at Bethlehem Views Tauranga, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Russell. Loving mother to Mark and Beryl (Auckland), Paul and Raewyn (Upper Hutt), Judy and Merv Dodunski (Tauranga). Loving Nana to Stephen, Andrew, Carissa, Luke, Karina, Karen, David, Lizz, Peter, Tim, Sam, Jess, and partners and a wonderful 'Big Nana' to her 28 great-grandchildren. A private service for Nan to be held in Tauranga. This is to be followed by a graveside service which will be held at Paraparaumu Beach Cemetery, Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu Beach on Friday 22nd May. As numbers are limited due to Covid 19 please text 021 266 7269 if you would like to attend. The family would like to thank the staff at Bethlehem Views, Tauranga for their wonderful care of Nan. All communications to 'The Jackson Family', c/o PO Box 3136, Greerton Tauranga 3142.





