CAMPBELL,
Nadine (nee Evans):
On September 28, 2019 at Hutt Hospital, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of Ian T. Campbell (dec), loved sister and sister-in-law of Avril & Edgar(dec) Roberts. Loved by her niece, Barbara Davies (Wales), and nephews, Peter and John Roberts and their families, loved godmother to Nicky Torrance & family, and all her godchildren in the Falkland Islands and UK. Special thanks to Ann Cramer. A service for Nadine will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Friday 4 October at 2.30pm, to be followed by private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to "the Campbell/Roberts family", c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019