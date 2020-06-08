MAZEY, Nada Constance:
Peacefully at Village at the Park on 6 June 2020, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of Thomas; loving mother and mother-in-law of Christine & Bruce, Brent & Jill, Debbie & Les, Sandra & Nigel; much loved grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 22 and great-great-grandmother of 5. Special thanks to the staff of Village at the Park for their care of Nada. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance at www.wfa.org.nz/donate, would be appreciated. Messages for Nada's family can be placed in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Nada will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie on Thursday 11 June 2020 at 11am, thereafter private interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2020