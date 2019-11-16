CAIRNS,
Myrtle Norma (Norma):
24.07.1931 – 14.11.2019.
Died peacefully at Eversley Rest Home surrounded by family. Formerly of Wellington and Summerset in the Orchard. Dearly loved daughter of the late Hugh and Myrtle Cassidy. Youngest sister of the late Nola Hales, Ken Cassidy and Fay Biddle. Much loved aunt and treasured friend to so many. Special thanks to everyone at Eversley for the love and care you have given Norma this year. A service for Norma will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday, November 18, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Mangatera Cemetery, Dannevirke. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or messages to "the Cairns Family" c/- P.O Box 967 Hastings 4156.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2019