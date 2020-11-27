BUCKLEY-CLARKE,
Myrtle Olive:
Departed for heavenly places at 4.35pm on 25th November 2020, leaving behind a legacy of love, friendship and joy! Mother to Margaret, Barbara, David, Patricia, Helen and Ian, Grandma and Great-Grandma to many, Great-Great Grandma to two. Thanks to her church family and all those who have cared for her like she was their family. Celebration of life to be held at The Hub Church, 157 Tasman Rd, Otaki, this Saturday at 10.30am. All welcome. Correspondence to Clarke Family, c/- 284 Oxford St, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 27, 2020