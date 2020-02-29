SHAW, Myrna Irene:
Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on 25 January 1943. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 25 February 2020 at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt. Myrna was married to Jack for 58 years and was a loyal and loving wife for every minute of that time. A wonderful mother to Michael, our only son.
Our lives are changed forever, Rest In Peace dear Myrna, from your loving husband Jack and son Michael.
Myrna was a hard working and honest person who will be greatly missed by her many friend and colleagues. In accordance with Myrna's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 29, 2020