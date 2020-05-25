POOLE,
Myra Annie (nee Crosse):
Suddenly, but peacefully, at home on Friday 22nd May 2020. In her 90th year. Dearly loved wife and soul-mate to Arthur for 68 years. Much loved Mum to Graeme and Helen , Colin and Sandy, Eion and Lynne, Catherine, David and Debbie; Cherished Gran to her 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
"Forever in our Hearts"
Messages for the family c/- 43 Guy Street , Dannevirke. Due to current Level 2 restrictions a private family service will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2020