BAINES,
Myra Joycelene (nee Todd):
On Saturday, 10th August 2019, peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Earl, loving Mum to Chris, Lynette and Maree, mother in law to Stephen and the late Kathy, loved Nana to Renee and Emma. Myra is now reunited with her baby sons, Robert and Kieran. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dannevirke Cancer Support Group, PO Box 296, Dannevirke, or these may be left at the service. A celebration of Myra's life will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke, on Thursday 15th August at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2019