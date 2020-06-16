WALDRON,
Murray Leonard:
Aged 85, passed away peacefully on 14th June 2020 at Churtonleigh Rest Home. Dearly beloved husband of the late Edith Waldron. Loving father of Keith and Trish Waldron, Lynette and John Sletcher. Grandad to Blair, Kyle, Stephanie, Jarrod and Lauren. In lieu of flowers, donations in Murray's memory to Wellington Free Ambulance – www.wfa.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages to the family may be left in Murray's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. The Service for Murray will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 18 Bassett Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Thursday, 18th June 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 16, 2020