TAYLOR, Murray Richmond:

On January 5th, 2020, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of Ella (deceased), and much loved father of Kay & Max (Hamilton), Tony & Antoinette (deceased) (Redlands Bay, Queensland), and Sandra & John (Cobargo, NSW). Much loved Pap-Pap of Wade & Stacey (Wyndham, NSW), Leah & Wayne (Hamilton), Asher & Charlotte (Wellington), Jason (Busselton, Western Australia), Kimberley & Geoff (Brisbane), Jessica & Greg (Cobargo NSW), and Elsie (Bega, NSW). Dearly loved by his great-grandchildren Harmony & Stephen (Auckland), Floyd & Sam, Beau, Shyann & Natalia (Wyndham, NSW), Javier & Shae (Hamilton), Kingston, Haydee & Adderley (Cobargo, NSW), Sydney & Archie (Busselton, WA).

"We will miss you darling Dadado, life will never be the same without you".

We wish to thank the nursing staff at Waikato Hospital ward A4 for their care and support. All communications to The Taylor Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations are made to our givealittle page "help our family and their communities during the NSW fires". A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East, Hamilton, on Thursday 9th January 2020, at 1.00pm.





