ROWDEN, Murray Walker:
Aged 73. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 25 April, 2020, after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette and amazing father to Andrew and Margaret. Son of Alf and Peg Rowden. Brother and brother-in-law to Athol and Glenys, Denise and the late Ross, Ian and Esmee. Member of the Rowden and Drysdale Families of Eketahuna.
Murray had a great love of the outdoors and a heart for people. He loved a good chat.
At home with his Lord and Saviour.
A memorial will be held at Hope Presbyterian Hornby, details to be arranged when possible. Messages to 17 Parklea Avenue, Christchurch 8025.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 28, 2020