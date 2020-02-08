Murray ROBINSON

ROBINSON, Murray Stanley:
Passed away peacefully on 7th February 2020, aged 74 years. Husband of Nancy. Father of Brian, Carey, Melanie, Sam, Daniel and Greer. Grandfather (Fug) to his nine grandchildren. Brother of Raewyn and Angela, and good mate to many. Special thanks to the team at the Woburn Masonic Home for your care and to all of Dad's friends for keeping his spirits up. A celebration of Murray's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 12th February at 2.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020
