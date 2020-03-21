Murray PRICE

Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
PRICE, Murray Alexander:
Of Paraparaumu Beach. On Tuesday, 17 March 2020, at Te Whare Ra Uta, Kenepuru Hospital. Aged 72 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Jolene. Much loved Dad and mentor of Rachel & Stephan Szabo, Rebecca & Nathan Richmond, and Keryn & Peter Matheson. Treasured Grandad of his 6 grandsons. Thanks to the staff at Te Whare Ra Uta for their exceptional care. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 11.00am, on Monday, 6 April, to be followed by private cremation. (Murray's service has been delayed to allow overseas family to attend). In lieu of flowers, donations for Alzheimers NZ would be greatly appreciated, and can be mailed to PO Box 11-288, Manners Street Postshop, Wellington 6142, or made online via
www.alzheimers.org.nz
