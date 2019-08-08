MASON, Murray Ralph:
27.12.1942 - 03.08.2019
Born Murray Edward Wyatt in Takapau, Hawkes Bay; was the adopted son of Ernest and Jean Mason, and the son of Geoffrey & Joan Wyatt. Brother to Margaret Chittick (deceased), Dennis and Richard Wyatt. Father to Davin, Brian and Shari. Grandfather to Fletcher, Meja & Amelia. Respected journalist, accomplished sportsman and academic. Please come down to the Albion, 119 Hobson Street, Auckland, this Saturday, 10th August, at 3.00pm and have a drink with us as we celebrate and remember Murray. All communications to the family c/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2019