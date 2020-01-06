HUNT, Murray Duncan:
Passed peacefully after a short illness on 4 January 2020. Dedicated husband to his late wife Jo-Anne. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Maria and Glen, David and Anna, Duncan and Emma, Megan and Kevin. Much loved grandfather of Hayden and Anna, Josh and Beau, Stella and Lillie and great-grandfather to Dustyn. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, Paraparaumu would be appreciated and can be left at the service or made at https://www.wfa.org.nz/donate/. Special thanks to the Drs and Nurses at Hutt Hospital who cared for Murray so kindly at the end. Your support has been greatly appreciated. Messages to Murray's family may be posted to PO Box 33107, Petone 5012 or placed in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. Murray's funeral service will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu on Thursday 9 January 2020 at 1.00pm and will be followed by a private cremation.
