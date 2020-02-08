HORLOR,
Murray Barrington:
On Sunday 2nd February 2020, peacefully at his home in Lower Hutt. Much loved father, father-in-law and friend of Camilla and Steve, and Mike and Shelley; treasured Granddad of Samantha and Gabrielle and Max, and new great-Granddad of Amelia and Edgar, and friend of John. Much loved husband of Sue (deceased), and a great friend to many. A private cremation has been held. Friends and family are invited to a farewell for Murray on Sunday 16th February, 3.00pm, at Days Bay Pavilion Courtyard. Messages to The Horlor Family, C/- Gee & Hickton Funeral Directors, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020