Murray HAWKES

Death Notice

HAWKES, Murray:
In his 80th year, peacefully on 13th August 2020 at home surrounded in love by his family. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Lorraine for 50 years. A much loved Dad to Tyson, Clayton, Andrew, Martin and Joanne. A very special, funny and loving granddad to Zoe, Aurora, Eli and Max. Father-in-law to Bibi. Messages and tributes to 'the Hawkes family' can be placed online in Murray's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Wednesday 19th August 2020 at 11.00am. Thereafter a private burial.
