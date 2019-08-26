Murray GRAY

Guest Book
  • "God bless Murray and family in this time of sorrow to a..."
    - Kendall Miller
  • "To the Gray Family our thoughts with you all at this sad..."
    - Bernard Brady
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Death Notice

GRAY, Murray Joseph:
Peacefully on August 23, 2019, at Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, aged 51 years. Dearly loved partner of Flo, loved father of Anika and Kenzie, loved son of Margaret and the late Frank, and cherished brother of Malcolm & Mel, Maureen, and Garry. A service for Murray will be held in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, cnr Palmer Crescent and Fergusson Drive, Heretaunga, on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. The Rosary will be recited in Church on Tuesday, 27 August at 7.00pm.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.