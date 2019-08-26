GRAY, Murray Joseph:
Peacefully on August 23, 2019, at Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, aged 51 years. Dearly loved partner of Flo, loved father of Anika and Kenzie, loved son of Margaret and the late Frank, and cherished brother of Malcolm & Mel, Maureen, and Garry. A service for Murray will be held in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, cnr Palmer Crescent and Fergusson Drive, Heretaunga, on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. The Rosary will be recited in Church on Tuesday, 27 August at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2019