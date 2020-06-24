CALVERT, Murray Strachan:
On 20 June 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Loved father and father-in-law of Grant, Jackie and Andrew. Much loved grandfather of Ben, Kate and James. Messages to the Calvert family may be left in Murray's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Murray will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, 26 June at 2.00pm. A private cremation has already taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on June 24, 2020