Murray CALVERT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray CALVERT.
Service Information
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
665 High St
Wellington, Wellington
045700111
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
665 High St
Wellington, Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

CALVERT, Murray Strachan:
On 20 June 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Loved father and father-in-law of Grant, Jackie and Andrew. Much loved grandfather of Ben, Kate and James. Messages to the Calvert family may be left in Murray's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Murray will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, 26 June at 2.00pm. A private cremation has already taken place.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.