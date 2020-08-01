BRUCE, Murray Eric:
Of Willowbridge and Waimate. Passed away at South Canterbury Hospice on July 30, 2020; aged 81 years. Loved husband and sparring partner of J.Lorraine for 58 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Jeffrey and Andrea, and Gary. Loved grandfather of Rebecca and partner Chris, Joseph, Olivia and partner Quinn, Adam, and Hannah and partner Cliff. Loved great-grandfather (Gang Gang) of Blair, Rian, Mila, Sienna, and Loche. Loved brother of Elizabeth and brother-in-law of the late Arthur Rollinson. Loved uncle of all his 9 nephews and their families and 3 nieces, and their families. Thanks to the nursing staff and doctors at the Timaru Hospital and South Canterbury Hospice. Special thanks to Dr Margaret Walker for all her attention over 20 years. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held at Waimate A&P Showgrounds Pavillion, 26 Hakataramea Highway, Waimate, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 231 Willowbridge Road, RD 10, Waimate 7980.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020