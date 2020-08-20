CAYLESS,
Murleene Lorraine:
Of Tawa. Passed away at home on Monday 17 August 2020, aged 83 years. Loved wife of the late Kevin. Loved Mum of Stuart and Philip, mother-in-law of Sue, Nana of Matthew, Amy, and Ryan.
Forever in our Hearts
Donations in lieu of flowers to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at www.wfa.org.nz/donate/. A private service to celebrate Murleene's life will be held on Saturday 22 August. Messages may be sent to "The Cayless Family" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5024 or via email stu.sue.ca[email protected]
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020