MOSLEY, Muriel Florence:
In Wellington on 21 September 2020. Deeply loved and loving wife of the late Kenneth. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Joan, & Shirley and Stuart. Much loved grandmother of Simon and Elizabeth, Anthea and Andrew, Kieran, & Warwick and Stasi. Loved great-grandma of Hannah and Zoe, & Oliver and Stella. Special thanks for the support and affection shown by staff at Selwyn Sprott Village, and all those who have made her last years so full and happy. A Service for Muriel will be held in Balclutha, where she will be interred with Ken.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 22, 2020