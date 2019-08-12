MORGAN, Muriel Pakuku

(nee Wharewhiti):

Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Dannevirke. Passed away peacefully at home in the company of her loving whanau on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Aged 70 years. Loved daughter of the late Muriel & Rikihana Wharewhiti, and loved by her siblings Mida, Judith, Sonny (dec), Mary-Anne, David, Marie and Robin and their families. Beloved wife of Trevor for 52 years. Adored mother and mother-in-law to Philip & Heather Morgan (Otaki), Rachel & Darren Parata (Waikanae), Tui Wharewhiti (Palmerston North), and former mother-in- law to Liz Smith (Paraparaumu). Much loved Nan to Luke and Brett Morgan; Kieren and Campbell Parata, and Sundown Wharewhiti, and a loved great-grandmother. Special thanks to the Oncology Team at Wellington Hospital, district health nurses, the Cancer Society, Mary Potter Hospice and special mention of the Whanau Support Services, Wellington Hospital and the loving nurses who cared for Mum. Muriel will be farewelled at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 13 August 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter cremation at Kapiti Crematorium, 133 Valley Road, Paraparaumu. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Cancer Society or Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for "The Morgan Family' may be sent c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



